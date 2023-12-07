I-League: Sreenidi Deccan play goalless draw against Real Kashmir

Sreenidi Deccan FC will be back in Hyderabad after six consecutive away matches to take on Delhi Football Club on December 11

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club and Real Kashmir Football Club played out an eventful goalless draw here at the TRC stadium in a Matchweek 9 I-League clash on Thursday.

The Deccan Warriors remain in second place in the points table while the Snow Leopards drop down to fourth place. Sreenidi Deccan FC made four changes to the starting line-up and one of those – midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko – had the first chance of the match in the opening five minutes as he received a lofted ball from Lalbiakliana which he volleyed towards goal but the Real Kashmir goalkeeper was not troubled.

The next to try his luck from distance was winger Rilwan Hassan who cut in from the left and unleashed his effort but the outcome was similar. At the other end, Real Kashmir almost broke the deadlock with a thunderous shot from outside the box but Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Albino Gomes dived to his left to tip it over the bar.

The second half was an even tighter affair as chances were few and far between both teams. Substitute David Castaneda had two of those as his first effort around the hour mark was smothered from close range by the goalkeeper while his second was a header which was off target in the closing stages of the match. Real Kashmir almost let the match slip in stoppage time as Jagdeep Singh’s cross from the right was flapped at by the goalkeeper but the crossbar came to the Snow Leopards’ rescue as both teams settled for a point.

