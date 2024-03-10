Sreenidi Deccan edge past Delhi FC with narrow win

Lalromawia's first half goal gave the Deccan Warriors all three points and kept them in second place in the I-League standings, five behind leaders Mohammedan SC.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 09:51 PM

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club battled to a narrow 1-0 victory over Delhi Football Club in matchweek 18 I-League clash at Namdhari stadium, Sri Bhaini Sahib, Punjab on Sunday.

Lalromawia’s first half goal gave the Deccan Warriors all three points and kept them in second place in the I-League standings, five behind leaders Mohammedan SC. Head Coach Carlos Vaz Pinto made three changes to the side that lost to Real Kashmir in the previous match, bringing in Mayakkannan, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Arijit Bagui in place of Sajid Dhot, Lalnuntluanga and Kean Lewis.

Having switched to a 3-4-3 since the turn of the year, Sreenidi Deccan were back in their old 4-3-3 formation as they aimed for their first win in three games. Hosts Delhi FC controlled possession in the early stages but it was Sreenidi Deccan who broke the deadlock as winger Rilwan Hassan continued his rich vein of form to supply another assist, this time to Lalromawia who headed in from close range at the back post in the 22nd minute.

Thereafter, it was all Delhi FC but they failed to create any chances of note. The closest they came was five minutes before half-time as Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Albino Gomes failed to deal with a corner but defender Pawan Kumar bailed him out with a clearance.

The second half also played out in a similar vein as a scrappy midfield battle and an even worse pitch contributed to a game starved of quality. Delhi FC saw more of the ball but Sreenidi Deccan kept them in check and threatened on counter attacks. Substitute Rosenberg Gabriel had a chance to seal it in the dying moments of the game but he shot straight at goalkeeper Naveen Kumar and the match ended 1-0.