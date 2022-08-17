I-T raids on Hyderabad-based real-estate, infra company

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Income-Tax (I-T) department on Wednesday carried out searches at more than dozen places belonging to a real-estate and infra company based in the city.

Separate teams from the anti-tax evasion wing of the I-T department conducted searches in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with the alleged tax evasion. It is learnt that the I-T sleuths seized crucial documents and digital evidence during the searches.

The real-estate company, headquartered in Hyderabad, has extended its footprints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and completed several projects.