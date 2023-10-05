Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
The Income Tax department was conducting raids at several places in Hyderabad on Thursday

By IANS
Published Date - 10:25 AM, Thu - 5 October 23
I-T raids underway at various locations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Income Tax department was conducting raids at several places in Hyderabad on Thursday.

About 100 teams of I-T sleuths were searching the premises of industrialists, businessmen and contractors. Searches were also on since early morning at their houses and offices. The I-T department also conducted raids at some chit fund companies, finance companies and their directors.

The search was on at a few premises in areas like Kukatpally, Ameerpet, Shamshabad and Jubilee Hills. The officials were reportedly looking into complaints of tax evasion.

They were checking records of financial transactions. The I-T sleuths were checking computers, laptops and other digital records. Further details were awaited.

