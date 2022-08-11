IAF band conducts ‘symphony band performance’ at Golconda Fort

Published: Updated On - 01:57 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: As a part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Indian Air Force band performed a grand ‘Symphony Band Show’ in the hallowed precinct of the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The event was aimed at motivating the young generation to take up Armed Forces as their primary career option and instill patriotism in them. Senior officers from the three services and along with scores of civilians attended the concert.

The enthusiastic crowd enjoyed the event which was organized by Air Force Station Begumpet, Hyderabad, and performed by the No. 3 Air Force band based at Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

The IAF Band is comprised of 28 musicians specializing in brass, woodwind, reed string, electronic, and percussion instruments. The dazzling performance included different military music, patriotic songs, and popular tunes from Indian films.

Several events under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as the festival of renaissance, commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence are being conducted all over the country.

