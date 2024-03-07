IAF’s C-17 aircraft successfully airdrops indigenously built heavy platform

An IAF official said that it was a major milestone on its path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

By IANS Published Date - 7 March 2024, 10:36 AM

New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft C-17 has airdropped an indigenously developed heavy platform that can carry a maximum load of over 22 tonnes.

“The extra long and heavy platform, indigenously developed by ADRDE and capable of carrying approximately 45,000 Lbs of load, was successfully air-dropped during trials from an IAF C-17 aircraft,” the official said.

Capable of carrying multiple such platforms, combat capabilities of C-17 aircraft will be further enhanced in its varied missions to air-deliver critical loads to troops on ground.

ADRDE is the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment which is a premier defence research laboratory.

The Defence Ministry is stressing on indigenous techniques and indigenously developed modern equipment for the armed forces. It also launched ‘Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI)’ scheme on March 4. It is to promote innovations in critical and strategic defence technologies.

Under the scheme, startups are eligible to receive grant-in-aid of up to Rs 25 crore for their research, development, and innovation endeavours in defence technology.