IAS officer Smita Sabharwal urges SC to intervene in release of Anand Mohan, murder convict of Dalit IAS officer 

Smita Sabharwal urges the SC, CJI to intervene in the release of gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the murder of Telugu Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah in Bihar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:17 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and Secretary to the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Smita Sabharwal took to her Twitter handle on Wednesday to urge the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India to intervene in the release of gangster-politician Anand Mohan Singh, who was convicted in the murder of Telugu Dalit IAS officer G Krishnaiah in Bihar.

Expressing solidarity with the family of Krishnaiah, Sabharwal quote-tweeted the statement of the Central IAS Association, which expressed its deep dismay at the Bihar government’s decision to release the convicts involved in the brutal killing of the late IAS officer.

“Sometimes one wonders if being a civil servant is worth it. Request the SC and CJI to intervene,” Sabharwal wrote.

Sometimes one wonders if being a #civilservant is worth it. Request the #SC and #CJI to intervene. Solidarity with #Krishnaiah ji’s family 🙏 https://t.co/5cbI4HBB1S — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) April 26, 2023

“A convict charged with murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be reclassified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice,” the statement from IAS association further read. The association further requested the Bihar government to reconsider its decision at the earliest.

Krishnaiah was a 1985-batch IAS officer who hailed from Mahbubnagar in present-day Telangana. The 35-year-old Dalit civil servant was dragged out of his official car and lynched by a mob comprising Bihar People’s Party (BPP), a now-defunct political outfit founded by Singh, while they were returning from the funeral of a party leader and a dreaded gangster.

Singh, who has already served 14 years in jail, is currently out on parole for the wedding of his son Chetan Anand, an RJD MLA. The decision of his release was made after the law was amended to free those who have completed 14 years in prison.

Krishnaiah’s family, which lives in Hyderabad, has reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop release of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who had instigated the bureaucrat’s lynching.

