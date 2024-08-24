ICCL-IF to support Telangana para-athlete Deepthi for Paris Paralympics

Deepthi Jeevanji, who is 21-year-old and born to daily laborers from Telangana, won Gold medal at the World Para Atheletics Championships 2024 in women’s T20 400 metres event held at Tokya, Japan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 04:38 PM

Para athlete Deepthi Jeevanraj

Hyderabad: International Celebrity Cricket League-Indian Foundation (ICCL-IF), which is involved in promoting specially challenged sportspersons, has announced its support to para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji from Telangana, who has qualified for Paris Paralympics, which will be held between August 28 and September 8, 2024.

Deepthi Jeevanji, who is 21-year-old and born to daily laborers from Telangana, won Gold medal at the World Para Atheletics Championships 2024 in women’s T20 400 metres event held at Tokya, Japan. She was born with intellectual disability, a cognitive disease that has hampered her communicative as well as adaptive skills.

Also Read Bring mortal remains of Netaji to India from Japan, grandnephew urges Modi

“On July 31, we handed over various dry fruits and eatables to amplify her health condition to perform well and eventually win and come home with yet another medal for the country which could be inspiring to many young people, both abled and specially abled,” Founder Chairman, ICCL-IF, C R Swamy, president Dr R Sudhakar and senior office bearers said.