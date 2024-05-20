Ice apples sought-after despite price rise

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 20 May 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: As the sweltering summer heat grips Hyderabad, residents are seeking relief in the form of ice apples, locally known as ‘Thati Munjalu’. However, the seasonal delicacy is becoming increasingly expensive as its availability dwindles with the season coming to an end.

Currently, ice apples are priced at Rs 100 for 6 pieces, a significant increase from the usual Rs 60.

The surge in price is attributed to the approaching end of the ice apple season, making the fruit scarce and driving up costs. “The season is coming to an end and hence the rates are so high.

While generally, it would be sold at Rs 60 for 6 pieces, we are selling them at Rs 100 for 6 pieces but some vendors are also going up to Rs 120 for 6 pieces,” explained Rahul, a local vendor. Ice apples, harvested from the sugar palm tree, are highly sought-after during summer for their natural cooling properties.

They provide a refreshing respite from the intense heat, making them a popular choice among Hyderabadis. “While the prices are high, people are still buying dozens of ice apples to enjoy the fruit as long as it lasts,” he added