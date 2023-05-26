Rise in mercury levels make people crave ice apples in Hyderabad

Called Thati Munjalu locally, the translucent ice apples are tucked inside hard purple-black or green coloured shells, each containing 2 to 4 ice apples depending on the size of the shell

Hyderabad: The summer brings out a craving for mangoes, but apart from mangoes what also is the quintessence of summer indulgence are ice apples that are found in abundance during the season.

Called Thati Munjalu locally, the translucent ice apples are tucked inside hard purple-black or green coloured shells, each containing 2 to 4 ice apples depending on the size of the shell. Peeling off the outer light brown layer reveals the translucent flesh packed with nutritious water inside and though the texture is similar to that of tender coconut meat, the water tastes pleasant and sweet.

Vendors of ice apples have been recording good sales with pushcarts or road side stalls in places such as Pisal Banda, Chandrayangutta, Balapur, Kothapet, LB Nagar, Santoshnagar, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, BN Reddy Nagar, and Karmangh.

“We bring these fruits from Mall, a village in Yacharam Mandal, in an auto-trolley and sell them in different parts of the city. The fruits arrive in April every summer and be available till May,” said Venkatesh, a vendor at Kothapet.

Amid the high temperatures, vendors are seeing huge demand from customers resulting in brisk business across the city.

“There is a very good response from customers as the rise in the mercury levels has pushed up demand for these nutritious fruits among city dwellers,” said Sandeep, another vendor at Pisal Banda.

There is more to ice apple than just good taste as it offers numerous health benefits. The summer fruit acts as a natural coolant and maintains the right balance of electrolytes in the body. This is in addition to soothing summer skin rashes and treating constipation and digestive issues caused due to dehydration during the hot months.

