Beating the heat in style, Hyderabadi way

Hyderabadis have found innovative ways to manage soaring temperature

By Sowmya Sangam Updated On - 24 April 2024, 10:06 PM

Photos: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The scorching summer sun has draped Hyderabad in its fiery embrace, with temperatures soaring past the 40-degree Celsius mark. But amidst the heatwave, Hyderabadis are not just sweating it out; they are concocting innovative ways to stay cool and refreshed.

From traditional summer delights to quirky strategies, the city is bustling with a unique blend of creativity and resilience.

One of the star attractions of Hyderabad’s summer menu is the humble toddy palm fruit, known as ‘thati munjalu’ (or ice apple in English). These refreshing fruits have become a saviour for many seeking respite from the relentless heat.

“A dozen of these cool treats for Rs 100 to Rs 120,” exclaims a vendor, highlighting the soaring demand for this natural coolant.

For old-timers like Gopal, these fruits hold a special place. “They not only replenish glucose levels but also help us endure the sweltering weather,” shares Gopal, relishing a piece of the ice apple.

The streets of Hyderabad are alive with a symphony of summer refreshments. Vendors line up with tempting offerings like falooda, buttermilk, soda, lassi, watermelon slices, mint-infused drinks, and the ever-popular ice golas. Each sip or bite is a burst of coolness amidst the relentless heat.

Among the heroes of hydration are the coconut water vendors, who have become a beacon of coolness for parched throats. “Coconut water is nature’s own energy drink. Sales are booming, especially during these hot days,” says a vendor, highlighting the high demand for this natural elixir.

Clay pots, or matkas, have become a hot commodity, quite literally. These traditional vessels are flying off the shelves as people rediscover the joy of sipping chilled water from earthen pots.

Meanwhile, vendors across the city are seeking innovative shields to protect themselves while serving their customers, employing makeshift umbrellas and creatively designed shades.

“Staying cool is essential, but sales are equally important,” notes another vendor, adjusting his umbrella to shield both himself and his cart from the blazing sun. “Customers appreciate the effort we put into ensuring a comfortable experience,” he adds.

Even the city’s auto rickshaw drivers have joined the coolness brigade. Some have transformed their vehicles by adding grass to the rooftops, creating mini green oases on wheels. Two-wheeler riders are not far behind, installing shields and shades to protect themselves from the scorching sun.

People on the streets are adopting their own strategies to stay cool as well. Scarves, caps, and wide-brimmed hats have become essential accessories, offering not just style but also protection from the sun’s intense heat.