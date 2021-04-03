Identify lands for infra development: Telangana CS to Collectors

CS Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the Head of Departments concerned on integrated development of municipalities and corporations in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked the Collectors of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts to identify government lands and buildings for taking up various infrastructure development activities and provide amenities.

Following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the Head of Departments concerned on integrated development of municipalities and corporations in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts from BRKR Bhavan on Saturday.

He asked officers to prepare the status of municipalities on infrastructure and amenities like drinking water, sewage, roads, dumping yards, integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, situation of power in terms of transformers and sub-stations, and police stations.

The Chief Secretary instructed all the Heads of Departments to prepare proposals keeping in view of future growth in all 29 municipalities in Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Somesh Kumar said special focus should be laid on developing infrastructure like roads, drinking water, drainage, sewerage, nalas, lakes, development of parks, power, Vaikuntadamas, Basthi Dawakhanas and construction of integrated vegetarian and non-vegetrian markets other basic amenities while preparing the plan.

He asked the Police Commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda to prepare an action plan for establishing new police stations and required manpower keeping in view the growth and human settlements in the future in these districts.

The Chief Secretary informed that once basic details were prepared, a meeting will be conducted by the Chief Minister with Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the areas along with the officers. After the feedback and discussions, plans will be finalised.

