IDFC First bags title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international, domestic matches

The BCCI had issued an Invitation to Tender Title Sponsor Rights For BCCI Events (ITT). Pursuant to the tender process, IDFC First Bank Limited was the successful bidder with respect to the ITT process.

By PTI Updated On - 10:49 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced IDFC First Bank Limited to acquire the title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic matches.

During this association, IDFC First will be the Title Sponsor for all international matches (both women and men), domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches, held in India.

The collaboration will kick off with the 3-match ODI series against Australia, scheduled to begin next month. This tournament will mark the beginning of an era where IDFC First and BCCI come together to create unparalleled experiences for cricket enthusiasts.