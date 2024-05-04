Hyderabad: Army Inter Command Athletics Championship held at Artillery Centre

Six teams participated in the event which witnessed a display of exceptional talent and sportsmanship from the dedicated athletes representing the Army Commands.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 04:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Army Inter Command Athletics Championship 2024-25 was hosted at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad from April 29 to May 3.

Over the course of five days, the athletes competed in a total of 14 track events and 10 field events at the foothills of the Golconda Fort.

Highlights of the event included closely contested races and remarkable displays of strength and agility by the athletes in various track and field events.

The Army Inter Command Athletics Championship 2024-25 not only celebrated athleticism but also reinforced the spirit of camaraderie and discipline that is the hallmark of the Armed forces, a press release said. The annual championship was conducted under the aegis of the Services Sports Control Board and aimed at selecting Army sportsmen for representation in Inter Services Athletics events.

The event culminated with presentation of trophy by Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan, Commandant and Chief Executive Instructor, Artillery Centre, Hyderabad to the Western Command, who won the championship by a margin of 34 points.