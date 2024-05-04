SEVP and SEVIS: Components of the U.S. Education System and National Security

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 03:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) is a pivotal component of the National Security Investigations Division, serving as a vital link between government agencies and non-immigrants arriving in the United States primarily for educational purposes. Managed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), SEVP oversees schools, non-immigrant students holding F and M visas, and their dependents.

Conversely, the Department of State (DoS) manages Exchange Visitor Programs and non-immigrant exchange visitors holding J visas, and their dependents. Both SEVP and DoS rely on the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) to diligently monitor and track participants in the U.S. education system, thereby ensuring the nation’s security.

SEVP’s primary objective is to collect, analyze, and maintain information to ensure that only legitimate international students or exchange visitors enter the United States. By utilizing SEVIS, SEVP plays a crucial role in providing timely data to various government agencies, including the Department of State, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), among others, thereby instilling confidence in the system’s efficiency.

What is SEVP and SEVIS?

SEVP, a program under DHS, administers the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), which is a web-based platform for maintaining data on non-immigrant students and exchange visitors in the United States. This system is vital for national security, ensuring that government agencies have access to up-to-date information on these individuals. SEVP offers approval and oversight to schools authorized to enrol F and M non-immigrant students and guides maintaining their status.

SEVIS, mandated by various legislations, including the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 and the USA PATRIOT Act, continuously collects information from non-immigrant students and exchange visitors during their stay in the United States.

Purpose of SEVIS

SEVIS, a system mandated by various legislations, including the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 and the USA PATRIOT Act, serves as a tool for tracking and monitoring non-immigrant students and exchange visitors admitted to the U.S. with F, M, or J non-immigrant status. It ensures proper reporting and record-keeping by schools and exchange visitor programs, thereby maintaining data integrity. Moreover, SEVIS plays a crucial role in identifying status violators, leading to appropriate enforcement actions such as denial of admission, benefits, or removal from the United States.

Understanding F and M Non-immigrant Students

Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), F-1 non-immigrants are international students pursuing academic studies at SEVP-approved schools, while M-1 non-immigrants are enrolled in vocational or other recognized non-academic institutions. Spouses and qualifying children of F-1 and M-1 students hold F-2 and M-2 non-immigrant status, respectively.

In essence, SEVP and SEVIS play critical roles in safeguarding national security while facilitating the entry and stay of legitimate non-immigrant students and exchange visitors in the United States. Through robust data management and oversight, these programs uphold the integrity of the U.S. education system and immigration processes.

SEVIS Fee

Every international student seeking higher education in the U.S. must pay the SEVIS fee prior to their visa interview. Students must be sure that the payment has been processed and appears in SEVIS so the consular officer administering the interview can see that the student’s payment has been confirmed. The SEVIS fee can be paid online at http://www.fmjfee.com/, the only official website to collect SEVIS fee payments. If the student will be traveling with a spouse or a child, there is no separate SEVIS fee required.

Here are some other key points regarding SEVIS fees:

Do not pay the SEVIS fee prior to receiving the I-20 or DS-2019 forms (for J-1 visa applicants)

Always pay the SEVIS fee far ahead of your visa interview to ensure the payment has been processed

– If paying electronically: At least 3 business days ahead of interview date

– If paying physically (through mail): At least 15 days ahead of the interview date

Be prepared to present your payment receipt during your visa interview as evidence of your I-901 SEVIS fee payment.

SEVIS fee rates:

For F and M international students: $350

For some J visa categories: $220

Fee is not applicable for spouses and dependents like children for F-2, M-2 or J-2 visa holders of students or exchange visitors. For more information about SEVIS fees, visit: http://www.ice.gov/sevis/index.htm.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad