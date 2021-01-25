IDRBT Hyderabad gets new director

A Ph.D. from IIT Delhi, Prof. D. Janakiram was awarded the Boyscast Fellowship in 1997, the IBM Faculty Award in 2007 and Yahoo Faculty Grant in 2009.

Hyderabad: The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) on Monday announced that Prof. D. Janakiram has taken over as the institute’s new director.

In a press release, the institute said Prof. Janakiram brought with him immense experience in various fields of direct relevance to Banking and Financial Technology. A Ph.D. from IIT Delhi, he was awarded the Boyscast Fellowship in 1997, the IBM Faculty Award in 2007 and Yahoo Faculty Grant in 2009.

He is a Board Member of IIIT Kurnool and Senate Member of IIIT Trichy. He has served as Board of Studies member in several Universities including VIT University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Anna University, Andhra University, JNTU, Hyderabad and JNTU, Kakinada.

Having authored over 150 research papers, Prof. Janakiram is the editor of six books. Prior to joining IDRBT, he was a Senior Professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras. He was also a Visiting Professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in USA.

