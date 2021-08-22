IE University, best in Spain for non-technical courses

If one is looking at quality education in non-technical fields viz., subjects like Law, Humanities, Business Administration, Design, Architecture, Economics, Philosophy etc then one should seriously consider education at the IE University in Madrid, Spain.

IE is a private university in Spain having its campuses in Madrid and Segovia in Spain. IE was founded around 4 decades ago and since has grown into an international university of repute.

The university offers a wide variety of courses both at the Undergraduate and Master’s level under the aegis of various schools viz., IE Law School, IE School of Architecture and Design, IE School of Human Sciences and Technology, IE School of Global and Public affairs, IE Exponential Learning etc.

IE university offers Bachelor’s programs in the fields of Business Administration, Behavior and Social Sciences, Architecture Studies, Communication and Digital Media, Data and Business Analytics, Design, Economics, International Relations, Philosophy, Politics and Law. It also has some attractive dual degree programs for students who want to major in more than subject. Some of the dual degree programs offered are Business Administration + Data and Business Analytics, Business Administration + Design, Business Administration + International Relations, Economics + International Relations, Law + International Relations, Philosophy, Politics, Law, Economics + Data and Business Analytics. Some of its Undergraduate programs are ranked amongst the best in the world.

Masters programs

Some of the Masters programs offered by IE university are in the fields of Business Management, Law, International Affairs & Public Policy, Finance, Economics and Trade, Marketing, Communication and Sales, Design and Architecture, Leadership, Behavior and Talent Development etc. The programs are well designed to meet the exacting demands of the modern business corporations which are transnational in nature and have to function in a highly complex and competitive environment.

IE University is ranked around 300 in the latest world QS rankings list. It is ranked as the number 1 university in Spain and is also very highly ranked amongst the private universities in Europe. The student faculty ratio is at a very desirable level of 7:1 with total faculty strength of around 660. Over 90% of its faculty are PhDs leading to a very high research output. With 6,000 students on the campus and representation of over 130 nationalities, it is a truly Global University.

IE University offers a wide range of cultural, social and sport activities on its campus in which the students take an active part with the support of Office of Campus life. Over 200 student clubs have been formed by former and current students in Madrid and abroad and a lot of cross-sectorial and regional events are organised regularly. A few examples of the clubs in operation are Professional Clubs, Geographic Clubs, Social & Community Clubs, Athletics Clubs, Arts Society etc. These clubs enable the students not only to indulge in activities of their choice but also to get connected to a wide international network of current students and alumni.

Admissions to IE University is through an admissions test which is held at regular intervals and interested students may refer to their website for the admission process. There are two intakes, one in September and the other in January. The annual fee is on the higher side by European standards at around 21,000 Euros per year.

Scholarships are available and a student can apply for financial assistance giving reasons for asking such an assistance and they are decided on a case to case basis.

Since most of the courses in the IE University are ranked highly across the globe, students from IE are placed quite comfortably and has a very strong alumni network spread across some of the biggest corporations in the world.

To quote IE University in its own words “It is a place for forward – thinking visionaries to learn in a transformative environment. It’s a complete academic and professional experience that broadens horizons, connects the world and provides students with a personalised career path to help them achieve their goals.”

