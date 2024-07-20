Parents should not allow underage children drive vehicles, says Nizamabad district Judge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 06:14 PM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: District Judge Sunita Kunchala said no parent should allow their underage children to drive two-wheelers or four-wheelers under any circumstances.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Minor Driving – Drunken Driving’ organised by District Legal Services Authority for parents and students here on Saturday, Sunita Kunchala emphasised that it was both inappropriate and illegal for minors to drive any vehicle. She urged parents to prevent their underage children from operating motor vehicles.

“If minors drive the vehicles, the parents along with them are liable to imprisonment for three years under the law, A fine of up to Rs. 25,000 will be imposed,”she said.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said that most of the accidents occur due to driving under the influence of alcohol.

“If minors drive vehicles and cause accidents, they will have to face severe punishment. The youth should refrain from over speeding, follow the road safety regulations and drive with great vigilance,”he said. Helmet rule would be implemented without fail after August 15 and legal action would be initiated against those who do not wear helmets, he cautioned.