IHA president Jagan Mohan attends CHF conference in Sweden

Indian Handball Association Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao attended the Commonwealth Handball Federation conference

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Handball Association (IHA) Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao attended the Commonwealth Handball Federation (CHF) conference held at the Scandic Grand Central Hotel, Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday.

The conference was headed by Ruth Saunders, president of CHF. Jagan Mohan Rao gave a presentation about the premier handball league to be held in India next June.

He said that the league is being organized with 8 teams and a combination of foreign and indigenous players. He also invited the presidents of handball associations of other commonwealth countries to the upcoming show-piece event.