IICT develops process of CL-20 propellant of rockets and missiles

CL-20 has a better oxidizer-to-fuel ratio than conventional RDX and releases 20 per cent more energy than traditional HMX-based propellants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 05:30 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in collaboration with Premier Explosives has developed a process for key material used for the preparation of CL-20 propellant, a high energy material primarily used as a fuel in propellants of rockets and missiles.

CL-20 has a better oxidizer-to-fuel ratio than conventional RDX and releases 20 per cent more energy than traditional HMX-based propellants. It is prepared by three step reactions using high concentration of expensive noble metal catalysts. The key material TAIW has been imported by India to make CL-20.

Chief scientist, CSIR-IICT, Dr. N. Lingaiah and his team developed a catalytic process with low content and easily accessible catalysts to prepare TAIW and need only small amount of catalyst at moderate reaction conditions. The process is economically and environmentally benign and will overcome the dependence on imports, Dr Lingaiah said.

The development of CL-20 technology is towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in strategic sector and commercial preparation will help India become self-sufficient in the development of propellants for its missile and space applications.

The technology was transferred to Premier Explosives in the presence of IICT Director, Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy and Premier Explosives Managing Director, Dr.T.V.Choudhary.