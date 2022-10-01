IIIT-H, Silicon Labs Launch Campus-wide Wi-SUN Network for Smart City Applications

Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hyderabad: IIIT-Hyderabad Smart City Living Lab in partnership with Silicon Labs on Saturday launched a campus-wide Wi-SUN network to enable research and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities.

The Wi-SUN is an open-standard protocol enabling interoperable solutions through open source software with multi-layer security. It will enable utilities, municipalities, and other enterprises to deploy long-range, low-power wireless mesh networks connecting thousands of IoT nodes.

IIIT-Hyderabad Prof. Ramesh Loganathan said the Smart City Living Lab, a year old now, was already a test-bed for various start-ups and research. “IIIT-Hyderabad’s campus consists of sensor networks monitoring different verticals such as water, energy, air pollution, solar generation, etc. as well as a strong standards based data network,” he said.

The Wi-SUN network will add to the existing modes of sensor communications including Wi-Fi and LORA. It needs no towers or expensive communications infrastructure, and allows sensors to connect easily to the cloud.

The project at IIIT-Hyderabad will convert all 100 streetlights on campus to Wi-SUN smart streetlights, to build a dense and steady network to allow other sensors such as energy meters, indoor deployments etc., anywhere on campus to utilize these lights as router nodes to send sensor data.

“Industry-academia partnerships, like the Smart City Living Lab are critical to the growth of the IoT in India,” said Ross Sabolcik, SVP of Industrial and Commercial at Silicon Labs.