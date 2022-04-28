Optum, IIIT-Hyderabad to set up startup studio

Hyderabad: Optum Global Solutions India, part of Optum and UnitedHealth Group, announced the launch of Optum Startup Studio in India in partnership with International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H).

Launched by I&C department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Optum chief information officer Phil Mckoy, the studio aims to identify innovative ideas and startups that can help accelerate value delivery by seeking solutions to some of healthcare’s hardest problems.

The India launch is an expansion of the programme in the US and Ireland geographies and seeks to amplify the impact of the vibrant health tech startup and innovation ecosystem in India. It comprises two key levers — a startup accelerator that aims to unleash the full potential of India’s promising health tech startups, mentoring them to maturity and support for fast-track pilots with relatively mature startups that already have market-ready solutions.

Optum has partnered with IIIT-H as its innovation partner in this endeavor and ideas submitted by participating teams will be independently evaluated by industry and functional experts from Optum and IIIT-H for further discussion and potential funding.

