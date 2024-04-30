IIIT-H’s RCTS gets Rs 18 lakh funding

The International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad has partnered with i-Saksham, a non-profit organization (NGO) dedicated to empowering women and enhancing educational opportunities in Bihar, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 10:53 PM

The International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad has partnered with i-Saksham, a non-profit organization (NGO) dedicated to empowering women and enhancing educational opportunities in Bihar, a press release said.

Hyderabad: Raj Reddy Center for Technology and Society (RCTS) at the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-H) has received funding of Rs 18 lakh approximately from Centific for its project on ‘AI for Automated Malnutrition Detection’.

Centific’s financial support will propel the project’s first phase, encompassing Platform Development to build the core infrastructure for the AI-powered malnutrition detection system, the first phase of pilot deployment for implementing the platform on the ground, data collection for gathering initial data sets to train and refine the AI model, performance optimisation enhancing the platform’s accuracy and efficiency and prototype delivery of the first version within an estimated timeframe of six months.

Also Read Telangana: Police crack murder cum robbery case within 24 hours

The International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad has partnered with i-Saksham, a non-profit organization (NGO) dedicated to empowering women and enhancing educational opportunities in Bihar, a press release said.

This collaboration aligns with the New Education Policy’s (NEP) focus on foundational learning outcomes. This project aims to streamline growth monitoring, enhance data accuracy, and provide reliable data to government agencies for effective interventions to combat malnutrition