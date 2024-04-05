Telangana: Police crack murder cum robbery case within 24 hours

The Police have nabbed the two accused and seized their cell phones, knife and Rs 4,400 cash from them on Thursday night close to the crime scene.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 07:31 PM

Sangareddy Police are producing accused before media on Friday.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy Police have cracked the murder cum robbery case of a migrant worker by an auto driver and his accomplice within 24 hours after they have committed the crime on Tuesday late night.

The Police have nabbed the two accused and seized their cell phones, knife and Rs 4,400 cash from them on Thursday night close to the crime scene.

Also Read TSPSC to conduct certificate verification for MA&UD department posts on April 8

The two accused were identified as Mohammad Ismail (22), a resident of Nampally in Hyderabad and Sayyed Mudasir, a resident of Asifnagar in Hyderabad.

Speaking to news reporters Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh has said that three migrant workers Mohammad Moinuddin, Mohmmad Isahq and Mohammad Kaif, natives of Uttar Pradesh have boarded the auto of Ismail on Tuesday late night at Zam Zam Dhaba on NH-65 to reach Rudraram.

When the auto crossed IIT-Hyderabad, the SP said Ismail and Mudasir have demanded cash and other belongings from the passengers at knifepoint.

The duo had pushed two passengers -Moinuddin and Kaif- out of their auto after confiscating their belongings. The Sangareddy Rural Police led by Inspector Ashok have kept a watch on the movement of the accused and nabbed them close to the crime scene on Thursday night.

During the inquiry, the accused have also agreed that they have robbed another passenger of Rs 15,000 minutes after the first incident. The accused have been remanded.