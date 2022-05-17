IIIT Hyderabad holds workshop on IoT, smart cities

Published Date - 11:19 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad has recently organised a workshop on IoT and oneM2M under its college research affiliate programme, with support from India-EU ICT standardisation collaboration project.

The workshop was conducted to train students and faculty of affiliated colleges on IoT, Smart Cities and oneM2M. According to a press release, it was organised to encourage them to deploy standard-based solutions on their campuses and promote standards in their course curriculum.

Six colleges that participated include G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science; Vasavi College of Engineering; Hyderabad Institute of Technology and Management; KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology; St. Vincent Pallotti College of Engineering, Nagpur, Maharashtra and Saintgits College of Engineering, Kottayam, Kerala.

A total of 115 students and 18 faculty from these six colleges participated in the workshop, which consisted of two days of lectures and hands-on sessions, it said.

Another agenda of the workshop was for participants to take the built solution on air pollution monitoring using IoT and oneM2M and deploy it in their colleges.

