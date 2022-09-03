IIT-Bombay student from Sangareddy draws portrait of President Murmu

Sangareddy: An Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) student Sai Kiran Gunnala (20) from Sanagreddy District drew a portrait of Indian President Droupadi Murmu and presented it to her through IIT-B Director Rangan Banerjee. Sai Kiran is a third-year student of B-Tech (Mathematic Computer Science).

Since the 15th President was scheduled to visit the IIT-B Campus located at Powai near Bombay to participate in the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the Institute on Saturday, Sai Kiran drew a pencil sketch of Droupadi Murmu. Impressed by the painting his faculty took him to Director Rangan Banerjee. The Director had assured to get the painting presented to the President.

Due to protocol issues, the Director has presented the painting to Droupadi Murmu. Murmu thanked the boy and the Director for presenting her with such a wonderful painting. Sai Kiran is a native of Haddanur in Nyalkal Mandal.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sai Kiran, who was a student of Jawahar Navodaya located at Vargal in Siddipet district, said that it took him two days to draw the painting. He had got A1 Grade in both Xth Class and 10 2 Board Examinations.

Bangalore-based Dakshina Foundation had provided him with free coaching for IIT-JEE after seeing his excellent academic record. Sai Kiran got the 1982nd rank in the open category in IIT-JEE 2019. He has got 281 rank in the OBC category.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan also appreciated Sai Kiran for drawing such a wonderful painting of the President.