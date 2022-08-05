IIT-H to launch medical physics course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:53 AM, Fri - 5 August 22

The three-year course is in collaboration with BIACH&RI.

Sangareddy: IIT-Hyderabad (IIT-H) will soon launch a three-year Master of Science (MSc) programme in medical physics in collaboration with Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (BIACH&RI).

The programme aims to provide world-class medical physicist specialist training in the concepts and techniques of applying physics in medicine. It intends to provide clinical orientation for radiation physics, clinical immersion and shadowing, industry and clinical lectures, short-term projects and a clinical internship in the third year for 12 months.

The students will benefit from the academic acumen of IIT-H’s faculty and the practical expertise of the institute. This programme is ideal for BSc candidates with physics as one of the main subjects and those who want to make a career in applied physics for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Candidates with these qualifications can apply directly to IIT-H admissions.

The applications will be screened based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree. An interview will also be conducted online. The programme requires the students to complete 90 credits across three years, consisting of two years of course work (66 credits) and one-year (24 credits) mandatory medical physics and clinical internship after completing the coursework and declaration of results.

Talking about the programme’s relevance with the National Education Policy-2020, IIT-H director Prof BS Murty said: “The IIT-H has well-established departments of Biomedical Engineering and Physics providing UG, PG and PhD programmes wherein students solve various challenges of the healthcare sector.

The MSc (Medical Physics) programme is the third PG programme in the field of healthcare at IIT-H, which, in line with the NEP, not only provides a strong academic background to students but also hands-on training in the form of a year-long clinical internship which makes them industry-ready.”

Elaborating on the objectives of the programme, director and head of Surgical Oncology at BIACH&RI, Dr T Subramaneshwar Rao, said IIT-H and BIACH&RI have joined hands to create a leading programme to train future medical and radiation physicists.