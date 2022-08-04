IIT-Hyderabad to introduce three-year MSc Medical Physics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Sangareddy: IIT Hyderabad would ;be launching a three-year Master of Science (M.Sc) programme in Medical Physics in collaboration with Basava Tarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital . and Research Institute (BIACH&RI). The program aims to is to provide world-class ‘Medical Physicist’ specialist training in the concepts and techniques of applying physics in medicine. The program intends to provide clinical orientation for radiation physics, clinical immersion and shadowing, industry, clinical lectures, short term projects, and clinical internship (3rd Year) for 12 months for the admitted students at the research institute.

The students will benefit from the academic acumen of IIT-H’s faculty and the practical expertise of Basava Tarakam insitute. This program is ideal for BSc candidates with Physics as one of the main subjects and who want to make a career in applied physics for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of human diseases. Candidates having these qualifications can apply directly to IIT-H admissions.

The applications will be screened based on the marks obtained in the qualifying degree. In addition, an interview will be conducted online. The program requires the students to complete a total of 90 credits across three years, consisting of two years of course work (66 credits) and 1-year (24credits) mandatory Medical Physics and clinical internship after successful completion of course work and declaration of course results.

Talking about the program’s relevance with National Education Policy-2020, Director IIT-H Prof B S Murty said that the IIT-H has well-established departments of Biomedical Engineering and Physics providing UG, PG and Ph.D. programs wherein students were solving various challenges of the healthcare sector. The MSc (Medical Physics) program is the third PG program in the field of healthcare at IIT-H, which, in line with NEP, provides not only strong academic background to the students but also provides hands-on training in the form of year-long Clinical internship to the students to make them industry-ready”. Elaborating the objectives of the program , Director & Head of Surgical Oncology at BIACH&RI, Dr T Subramaneshwar Rao said IIT-H and BIACH&RI have joined hands to create a leading program to train future Medical and Radiation Physicists”.