IIT Hyderabad to offer spoken Sanskrit course

Sangareddy: With the objective of encouraging students of Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) to learn to speak Sanskrit, IIT-H in association with Samskrita Bharati Telangana has started a unique one credit beginner-level spoken Sanskrit course – “Samskritam: Sambhashana Praveshah” – from the coming academic year.

The overall vision is to have a series of 4 or 5 Creative Arts (CA) courses at IIT-H by Samskrita Bharati in the days to come. Students from either the undergraduate or graduate programmes can choose these electives to learn Sanskrit in a formal and structured manner.

Completion of these courses will enable the students to read and understand Sanskrit texts. While this has many advantages in itself, this could also lead to fostering a closer collaboration and research in between modern science and the ancient Indian sciences.

Examples are Chemistry/Metallurgy and Rasa shastra, Medicine and Ayurveda, linguistics-and Vyakarana and manys others.

Samskrita Bharathi is also offering free spoken Sanskrit courses to faculty of IIT-H.

