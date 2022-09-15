IIT-Madras launches e-Mobility course for working professionals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

A unique feature of the course is that four out of the nine modules in the programme have industry professionals delivering content.

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched an industry-oriented online certificate programme on e-Mobility for working professionals.

A unique feature of the course is that four out of the nine modules in the programme have industry professionals delivering content. It was conceived with inputs from industry experts and would be upgraded based on technology trends, market trends and industry needs.

The certificate programme, being offered through the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, will provide an overview of the e-mobility ecosystem as well as basic fundamentals in technical areas such as vehicle development, power electronics, battery engineering, thermal management, power trains, and EMI/ EMC, among other areas.

IIT Madras Director, Prof. V Kamakoti said ever since the announcement of dual degree in EV engineering last year-a programme for institute’s BTech students, there were several enquiries from industry about a need for re-skilling or up-skilling their existing employees as the auto industry was rapidly migrating major volumes to EVs in the coming years.

Interested candidates can register up to September 30 for the batch starting on October 2. For more details, visit the link https://elearn.nptel.ac.in/shop/iit-workshops/ongoing/e-mobility-and-electric-vehicle-engineering/ or write to support-elearn@nptel.iitm.ac.in.