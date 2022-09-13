IIT-Hyderabad student’s suicide note found, student blames institute for stress

M-Tech student G Rahul (file photo). G Rahul (22), who committed suicide on the IIT-H campus, had written in the suicide note that the premier institute had failed to learn from the three suicides reported on the campus in 2019.

Rahul was found hanging in his room on August 31 morning. However, according to the postmortem report, he died at least 36 to 48 hours before his body was found by his friends in the hostel room.

Speaking to news reporters here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police M Ramana Kumar said Rahul wrote that he was depressed because he did not get placement. “I wanted to lead a normal and peaceful life, but I was depressed about landing a job and also worried over the future struggles in the job, Rahul a native of Nandyal town in Andhra Pradesh wrote in the note. He wrote that the writing of the thesis was unnecessary for M Tech students because they would join in M Tech for just placements.

Citing the IIIT-Bangalore example, Rahul wrote that there was no need to write a thesis in IIIT-B during M Tech. Rahul wrote that the students would do more study on how to end life because of stress. He maintained that the irregular payment of stipend of Rs 12,000 a month to M Tech students, was also a cause for worry for students on the campus.

Recalling how hard he had worked to crack the entrance tests to get into BTech and M Tech and also during B Tech course time, Rahul said that he had lost confidence during the Covid-19 after attending the classes online. He further wrote that he was addicted to liquor and smoking unable to cope with the pressure. The suicide note was found in his laptop by the Police.