IIT Madras sees surge in patents granted and filed

In addition, the number of international patents filed (including those granted under Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT)) also recorded a significant increase, going up to 105 during 2023, from 58 in the preceding year, a press release said on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras recorded a doubling of patents granted during 2023 calendar year. From 156 patents granted during 2022, the number increased considerably to 300 during 2023.

In addition, the number of international patents filed (including those granted under Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) also recorded a significant increase, going up to 105 during 2023, from 58 in the preceding year, a press release said on Wednesday.

Also Read IIT Madras develops steam-based method to sterilise medical equipment

Further, as many as 221 patents have already been filed during the current fiscal (as on December 2023) including 163 Indian patents and 63 International patents applications (including PCT).

Since the Institute’s inception, a total of about 2,550 IP (including patent) applications have been filed both in India (1,800) and abroad (750) so far, out of which about 1,100 are registered IPs/granted patents (about 900 Indian & 200 International), it said.

IIT Madras director Prof. V Kamakoti Lauded the faculty, researchers and students on their pioneering and translational research.