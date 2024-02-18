BITS Pilani Hyderabad organises 2nd int’l conference NMTE2A-2024

The conference provided a platform for top minds from various sectors to discuss pioneering advancements in materials for energy and environment applications, including polymers, catalysis, fuels and biofuels, and modelling and simulation that have the potential to shape tomorrow’s world.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 February 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani, Hyderabad campus organized the 2nd international conference titled ‘Innovating the Future: The Second International Conference on Novel Materials Technologies for Energy and Environmental Applications’ (NMTE2A-2024), between February 17 and 18 at campus.

The conference provided a platform for top minds from various sectors to discuss pioneering advancements in materials for energy and environment applications, including polymers, catalysis, fuels and biofuels, and modelling and simulation that have the potential to shape tomorrow’s world.

The conference, which was organized by the Department of Chemical Engineering, BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, was attended by over 200 participants and 20 invited speakers from various academia, R&D organizations, and industries such as IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IICT, DRDO, ARCI, Filtrex Technologies, TCS Research, HBL, and many other renowned institutions.

Some of the top personalities from the field of Chemical industry including Padma Vibhushan Prof. Man Mohan Sharma, distinguished scientist from IISC, Bengaluru, Prof. Ashok Misra, Dr. Paruchuri Gangadhar Rao, Director, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dr. Harender Singh Bisht , Prof. Patrick Da Costa distinguished professor at Sorbonne University, Paris and others were present.