NeoStand: An Electric Standing Wheelchair designed by IIT Madras at Rs 90,000 | India News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 06:06 PM

IIT Madras has introduced NeoStand, an electric standing wheelchair, aimed at empowering wheelchair users and improving their quality of life. The wheelchair, priced at Rs 89,990, allows users to stand and engage in activities previously difficult. NeoStand has secured several patents and is part of IIT Madras’s commitment to creating innovative solutions for societal challenges.