IIT Roorkee students meet Special CS Arvind Kumar in Hyderabad

09:23 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar briefed about major development and policy interventions taken up by MA&UD department in Telangana

Hyderabad: A group of IIT Roorkee students, who are pursuing Masters in Urban & Rural Planning (MURP) met Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar here on Monday. The team, led by their Associate Professor Dr. Arindam Biswas is in Hyderabad for their Metropolitan Planning Studio.

During the meeting, the Special Chief Secretary briefed about major development and policy interventions taken up by MA&UD department in the State. He also spoke about infrastructure development, housing, sanitation, transportation projects besides sharing details of development outcomes achieved, and of those that are expected to be delivered in the next few months.

Further, the Special Chief Secretary advised the students to interact with other departments in MA&UD like HMWSSB, GHMC, SNDP, Housing, TS-bPASS, etc. Field visits to double bedroom sites, Jawaharnagar Dumpyard and Waste to Energy plant have also been planned for the students, said a press release.