Ileana D’Cruz blessed with a baby boy, reveals name

Good News! Actor Ileana D'Cruz has been blessed with a baby boy. Ileana took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the exciting news with her fans and followers.

By ANI Updated On - 10:46 AM, Sun - 6 August 23

She introduced her first child by sharing cute.

In the picture, Ileana’s baby boy, whom she named ‘Koa Pheonix Dolan’ can be seen cutely sleeping.

Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full. Ileana welcomed Koa Pheonix Dolan on August 1.

But, recently, Ileana revealed the man of her life. She dropped pictures from a date night with her mysterious man.

She took to Insta story and treated her fans with a glimpse of her dinner date.Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo’s relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in ‘Unfair And Lovely’ with Randeep Hooda.