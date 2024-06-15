Illegal structures outside Jagan’s house in Hyderabad demolished

According to the GHMC officials, the rooms outside his house were encroaching the road and were razed down after receiving multiple complaints.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 04:11 PM

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday demolished illegal structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s residence at Lotus Pond here in the city. The unauthorized construction intended for his security was causing inconvenience to the public.

According to the GHMC officials, the rooms outside his house were encroaching the road and were razed down after receiving multiple complaints. Along with civic officials, local police were also present while the structures were brought down.

While local residents welcomed the action, the politicians supporters argued the rooms were necessary for his safety.

The YSRCP leader recently lost the Legislative Asembly elections to the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance in neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh.