International Yoga Day: PM Modi says world seeing new yoga economy going forward

Leads Yoga Day events from Srinagar, says new trend of yoga tourism emerging in India

By ANI Published Date - 21 June 2024, 10:16 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga on the 10th International Day of Yoga in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. Photo: PTI

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the people of the country and those doing yoga in every corner of the world on the occasion of the 10th International Day of Yoga and said the world is seeing a new yoga economy going forward for the last 10 years.

Modi performed yoga at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on International Day of Yoga on Friday.

While addressing an event in Srinagar, he said India’s proposal regarding the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations was supported by 177 nations.

“Today, from the land of Kashmir, I congratulate everyone around the world on International Yoga Day! Ten years ago, I proposed the celebration of International Yoga Day at the United Nations. India’s proposal was supported by 177 nations, which is a record in itself. In 2015, on Kartavya Path in Delhi, 35,000 people performed yogasanas together,” he said.

“On International Yoga Day, I have had the privilege of coming to Kashmir, the land of yoga and meditation. In Srinagar, we are feeling the power that yoga gives us. I congratulate all the people of the country and those doing Yoga in every corner of the world on International Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir,” he added.

Modi said in the last 10 years, the expansion of yoga has changed the perception related to yoga adding that the world is seeing a new yoga economy going forward.

“In the last 10 years, the expansion of yoga has changed the perception related to yoga. Today, the world is seeing a new yoga economy going forward. From Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, we can witness a new trend of yoga tourism emerging in India. People from all over the world are coming to India in pursuit of learning authentic yoga. Accordingly, sectors related to hospitality, tourism, apparel, etc. are booming from the huge inflow of people. This is creating new avenues for employment opportunities for youth,” he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled Charlotte Chopin, a 101-year-old woman yoga teacher from France who was awarded the Padma Shri this year and said the number of people doing yoga all over the world is constantly increasing.

“In India this year, a 101-year-old female yoga instructor from France was honored with the Padma Shri. Despite never having visited India, she devoted her entire life to promoting awareness about Yoga. Currently, esteemed universities and institutions worldwide are conducting research on Yoga, resulting in the publication of research papers,” he said.

Highlighting the journey of yoga all over the world, Modi said in India, the AYUSH Department has also formed the Yoga Certification Board for yoga practitioners.

“Last year, I had the opportunity to preside over the Yoga Day Programme at the UN headquarters in the USA. People from over 130 nations participated in the event. The journey of yoga continues. In Bharat, the AYUSH Department has formed the Yoga Certification Board for yoga practitioners. Over 100 major institutions in India and 10 from abroad have been granted certifications from this board,” he said.

“In 2015, I inaugurated a yoga centre in Turkmenistan. Today, yoga activities are flourishing there. At the State Medical University of Turkmenistan, yoga therapy has been included as a subject,” the Prime Minister added.

He further said the attraction towards yoga in entire Jammu and Kashmir has become an opportunity to give a new impetus to the tourism of the union Territory.

“The zeal and enthusiasm with which people are eager to connect with yoga, has become an opportunity to give a new impetus to the tourism of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, emphasises yoga’s vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations headquarters in New York.