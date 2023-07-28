I’m not interested in getting it scanned: Australia’s Mitchell Starc on his shoulder injury

The Ashes series has been retained by Australia as the fourth Test match ends in a draw due to rain interference.

London: Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc opened up on a shoulder injury he sustained during the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes series on Friday, saying he was not interested in getting it scanned and will worry about it at the end of the week after the Ashes get over.

Starc landed on his shoulder on the second day of the fourth Test of the Ashes series at Emirates Old Trafford. However, he continued to bowl in that match.

“I’m not interested in getting scanned or anything like that, we’ll worry about that at the end of the week. Just a bit of discomfort there, something going on there in the AC [joint]. Nothing major and I’m still able to bowl and do what I need to do,” Starc was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Meanwhile, a dominant show by Australian bowlers, particularly pacer Starc, outshone an elegant half-century by Harry Brook as the visitors found themselves in a position of comfort while batting against England in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Thursday.

“I’ve played for over ten years and been through a few niggles and injuries over time. There have been times when I’ve left the team a man down or other people have. We all push through niggles and whatnot. No difference this week, it’s just a little bit of discomfort and away we go,” Starc said after picking up four wickets on day one.

“It’s not the most comfortable thing, but I don’t think any bowler [in] international cricket is going to say it’s something that’s comfortable for the body. So just push on. We’ve got a big week ahead of us to try and win this Ashes series and then a few weeks off so there’s no reason not to get up for this week,” Starc added.