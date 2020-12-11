IMA protests against mixopathy in Khammam

They later staged a demonstration following the call given by IMA national body opposing the mixopathy and demanding the Union government to withdraw the recent CCIM notification.

Khammam: The Centre’s decision to allow Ayurvedic doctors to formally practice and perform general surgeries was not just a retrograde step but could be harmful to the lives of the patients, stated IMA, Khammam chapter office bearers. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) district president Shoba Devi, its secretary Kurapati Pradeep and others addressed a meeting of the association here on Friday where they discussed the harms of the Centre’s decision.

They later staged a demonstration following the call given by IMA national body opposing the mixopathy and demanding the Union government to withdraw the recent CCIM notification. Speaking to the press persons on the occasion Dr. Pradeep said the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) in its notification on November 22 allowed Ayurveda post graduate (PG) doctors to perform general surgery, orthopaedic, dentistry and other surgeries.

Mixopathy system was a bad proposition as each and every system of medicine was different from each other and has its own identity. Combining different systems of medicine could pose a threat to human life and damage the health care system as well, he averred. Pradeep and Shoba Devi explained that those practicing allopathy would have to study MBBS for four years with one year as house surgeon, three year PG course and one year service with senior surgeons to get qualified for performing surgeries.

What the Central government proposed was totally against the medical ethics, they complained. The IMA treasurer K Naranayana Rao, doctors Sathish Babu, Ravindranath, Hari Prasad, Subbaiah, Koteswar Rao, S Papa Rao, Dhana Murthy and others were present.

