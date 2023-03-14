IMA Telangana urges health dept to curtail practice of OTC prescription medicines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:51 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana chapter has urged the State health department to prioritize and take measures to curtail the practice of sale of over-the-counter (OTC) prescription medicines in medical shops.

In a representation to Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi, the IMA Telangana chapter on Tuesday said “the practice of OTC sale of prescription drugs contributes to the problem of antimicrobial resistance, which is a growing global health threat. Regulation of antibiotic dispensing without prescription is an important step in addressing the problem of antimicrobial resistance, dubbed a silent pandemic”.

The OTC drug dispensing and misuse problem is especially significant and threatening in India. As an exemplary state in many health parameters, Telangana could prioritize this issue to curb the over-the-counter dispensing of medicines without the prescription of qualified medical practitioners and protect the public health, IMA Telangana chapter said.

Dispensing medication without prescription can lead to serious health risks. Although there are regulations like Section 42 of the Pharmacy Act, which clearly states that “no person other than a registered pharmacist shall compound, prepare, mix, or dispense any medicine on the prescription of a medical practitioner”, the implementation of this and other relevant acts desired to be better, the IMA said.