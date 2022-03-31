IMD issues heat wave alert across Telangana

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave warning across Telangana, especially in areas of Adilabad, Jagtial, Hanamkonda, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kumaram Bheem, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Nirmal, and Bhadradri Kothagudem for four days from Friday.

At several locations in the State, the temperature has breached 40 degree Celsius. Adilabad’s temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 41.8 degree Celsius. The temperature recorded at Nizamabad and Ramagundam were also above 40 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad recorded 39.7 degree Celsius and it is likely to climb to 40 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. The state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), as of 8:30 on Thursday, recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.2 degree Celsius at Asifnagar.

However, IMD also predicts partly cloudy sky in the city for the next six days with possibility of development of thunder lightning.

