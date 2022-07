IMD issues rain red alert for few districts till Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:57 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain red alert of heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapally and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts till Wednesday.

Similarly, orange alert forecast of heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural),Warangal (Urban) and Janagaon districts till Wednesday.

In the weather bulletin released by the Met department on Sunday afternoon, a yellow alert forecast with heavy rain to occur at isolated places in Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts in Monday, was issued.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to lash at several places across the State on Sunday as nearly 10 locations in the State received over 10 cm rainfall. Till 4 p.m., Kollur in Mancherial received 17.3 cm rainfall, Mutharam Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally recorded 13.7 cm and Neelwai in Mancherial received 13.6 cm rainfall.