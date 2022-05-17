Immunity boosters most searched topic by Indian internet users during pandemic: Study

Published: Published Date - 17 May 22

Hyderabad: Immunity boosters, information on brands that sell Vitamin C and D supplements, Ayush Kadha, the Ayurvedic decoction meant to strengthen body immunity, information on traditional Indian spices like ginger and garlic were some of the most searched topics by Indian internet users during the two-successive Covid pandemics, a study by researchers from Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), said.

The study titled ‘Impact of ‘infodemic in pandemic’ on food and nutrition-related perceptions and practices of Indian internet users’, published in peer-reviewed open access scientific journal ‘Plos One’ this April, demonstrated that ‘that there was a heightened internet search for terms like immunity, supplements, vegetable cleaners, etc. during the height of the Covid pandemic.

The Relative Search Volume (RSV) for terms like ‘Limcee’, ‘Zincovit’, the popular Indian brands of Vitamin C and Zinc supplements, were found to be high and their search trends coincided with the unprecedented demand for these products in the corresponding timeframe in India,” the NIN study, said.

The unique study on the search behaviour of Indian net users during Covid pandemic led by Head, Nutrition Information, Communication and Health Education (NICHE), and senior scientist from NIN, Dr Subba Rao M Gavaravarapu, along with other NIN researchers including Ananya Seal, Paromita Banerjee, Thirupathi Reddy and Naresh Pittla.

The study evaluated the trend of Covid-19 associated food and nutrition news search by Indian internet users between January 27, 2020 and June 30, 2021, the period between the first detected Covid case and the end of the second wave in India.

The online survey conducted on 572 adult Indian internet users reported high (71.9 percent) consumption of Vitamin C rich fruits as well as Vitamin C (68.2 percent) and Zinc (61.4 percent) supplements to boost immunity. Traditional Indian spices like ginger and garlic were used by 62.9 percent and 50.9 percent respondents respectively, the study said.

Most respondents reported to rely on social media for gathering Covid-19 associated tips for boosting immunity. The study highlights the need of media and health literacy to advocate for the use of health information cautiously, the NIN researchers pointed out.

The misinformation definitely impacted the social perceptions and augmented the already challenging Covid-19 situation in the country by sometimes distorting accurate scientific guidance, exploiting emotions and creating taboos, scares and biases among common people, researchers in study said.