Improve efficiency of CID: FGG to TS Governor

As per details collected through RTI Act, out of the 450 cases with CID, nearly 100 cases were pending for the last 10 years and one case is under investigation for the past 26 years in the state

By | Published: 10:27 pm

Hyderabad: Forum for Good Governance on Saturday requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to instruct Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take necessary steps to improve the efficiency of the Crime Investigation Department (CID). In a memorandum to the Governor, Forum secretary M Padmanabha Reddy urged the Governor to instruct the Chief Secretary to take corrective measures as the functioning of CID, which is investigating important cases in the State, is pathetic.

According to Reddy, there were 242 cases with CID before the formation of Telangana. These cases have now gone up to 450 cases, he said.

Headed by an Additional Director-General of Police rank officer, the CID comprises 820 personnel including three Inspector-Generals of Police (IGsP). As per details collected through Right to Information Act, of the 450 cases with CID, nearly 100 cases were pending for the last 10 years and one case is under investigation for the past 26 years.

The CID officials failed to take necessary steps to lift the stay granted in the cases 18 years ago. Reddy said a letter was written to the Chief Secretary requesting to take corrective measures to improve the efficiency of CID. The letter was forwarded to General Administration Department (GAD) and later to Director-General of Police, who forwarded it to CID, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .