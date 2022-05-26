Improve your reading speed with these techniques

Hyderabad: Time management is essential when preparing for competitive exams. It is not desirable to miss out on important topics due to time constraints. In order to get through this, one must develop speed-reading techniques. Here are a few tips to improve your reading speed:

Stop subvocalisation

Subvocalisation is a common trait among readers. It is the process of speaking the words in your head as you read. Though this method helps in comprehending better, it is a major hindrance to increasing reading speed. To practise minimising this trait, chew gum or hum while reading, to keep the muscles involved in subvocalisation occupied.

Cluster reading

This is the act of reading multiple words at once — in clusters. Initially, try reading three or four words at a time. Take note of how quickly you complete the entire page. Gradually, try reading one line at a time: this involves looking at the centre of the line and reading the rest with your peripheral vision. Make sure that you comprehend whatever you read.

Skimming and scanning

Skimming is a way of reading really fast in order to get the overall perspective of the topic that’s being discussed and the main ideas of a text, without focusing specifically on anything in particular. It involves skipping text that provides details, stories, data, or other elaboration.

Scanning, on the other hand, is a selective reading method where you take a quick and careful look at the text to locate specific information. This technique can be used to scan a newspaper or to extract key concepts from a textbook. However, neither method is a substitute for thorough reading.

Observe your eye movements

When reading, your eyes frequently return to earlier words, causing you to re-read the words. This slows you down and makes it difficult to understand what you’re reading. You will read much faster if you learn to make fewer eye movements per line. Cover words with your finger or an index card after reading them till you can minimise the eye movements. However, don’t make it a habit.

Use timers and set goals

Set a timer and see how much you can read in that time. Beat your previous count each time. Set a daily or weekly goal, and treat yourself when you reach it. Read as much as you can — the more you read, the more you will be better at it. You can count your speed online by taking ‘speed reading tests’.