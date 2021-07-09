Improved sanitation facilities vital for preventing seasonal diseases: Indrakaran

He along with Panchayat Raj secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania planted saplings at the divider of Hyderabad-Nagpur as part of the ongoing seventh phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that seasonal diseases could be kept at bay by having better sanitation in rural parts.

He along with Panchayat Raj secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania planted saplings at the divider of Hyderabad-Nagpur as part of the ongoing seventh phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram on the outskirts of Kondapur village in Nirmal mandal on Friday.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up Palle Pragathi and Telanganaku Haritha Haram, involving the public and improving sanitation and greenery of rural and urban parts. With the help of the innovative programmes, both rural and urban civic bodies are undergoing unprecedented growth on many fronts with the government granting funds every month,” he stated.

The Minister said that the government was giving paramount importance to sanitation and hygiene which can prevent seasonal epidemics. He sought everyone to plant saplings that release oxygen, a vital gas and to protect them for a safer future for coming generations. He urged the public to take precautionary measures to control the projected third wave of infections of Covid-19.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania opined the rural basic infrastructure was bettered when compared with the past. Seasonal diseases used to be spread following contaminated water. However, the water-borne epidemics were declined with rural parts getting drinking water through Mission Bhageeratha. Palle Pragati helped rural civic bodies to have tidy environs, he remarked. He was all praise by the district authorities for effectively implementing developmental works in the district.

Later, the Minister formally inaugurated a Rythu Vedika and Palle Prakriti Vanam at Echoda mandal centre. He planted saplings under the massive plantation drive. He said that rural parts were being transformed following introduction of Palle Pragati programme in the past four years. He said that the government was implanting a slew of schemes for the welfare of farmers. He was accompanied by Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao

