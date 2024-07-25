KTR slams Congress government over poor management of garbage in Hyderabad

Says around 1,000 Swachh Autos, tasked with door-to-door garbage collection, not fulfilling their duties

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 12:13 PM

Hyderabad: Shedding light on the garbage heaps seen across the city, BRS working president and former MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the Congress government over negligence on Thursday.

In a post on X, Rama Rao claimed that around 1,000 Swachh Autos, tasked with door-to-door garbage collection, are not fulfilling their duties.

“The part-time Municipal Minister who is supposed to oversee this is busy purchasing MLA and going around Delhi. The government should wake up from their sleep. The city should be kept clean. Citizens’ health should be protected,” he wrote.

Further, he said mosquitoes are breeding due to the accumulation of garbage in slums and colonies, adding that people are suffering from seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria and diarrhoea.

Alleging that garbage disposal appears to be done only on paper, he blamed the lack of sudden visits by the Mayor and officials for sanitation management going astray in Hyderabad.