| In Han Solo Style Surviving The Underworld In A Galaxy Far Far Away

In Han Solo style: Surviving the underworld in a galaxy far, far away

There is a lot to like here as you navigate the uneasy peace across planets, build your reputation, develop relationships, and balance the Pykes, Crimson Dawn, Hutts, and the Ashigas.

By Aditya Deshbandhu Updated On - 1 September 2024, 04:42 PM

Outlaws is one of the most awaited games of the year – an open world interpretation of the iconic Star Wars franchise that promises new terrains, a non-Jedi/Force centric protagonist, and the opportunity for players to engage with the various factions in the galaxy.

There is a lot to like here as you navigate the uneasy peace across planets, build your reputation, develop relationships, and balance the Pykes, Crimson Dawn, Hutts, and the Ashigas. The open world is both dynamic and vibrant as you explore all what it can offer a thief like Kay.

The open world that Outlaws offers is breathtaking and both visuals and background score that accompany it are top notch. This is flagship game development, one that rivals the cinematic experience that the Star Wars films offer.

However, in terms of gameplay, Outlaws is unlike anything that EA and Respawn offer with the Jedi franchise. This is a live and dynamic world that doesn’t need to be saved or rescued, rather one you must understand and benefit from.

Kay is a thief and a fixer and the jobs she receives are often to steal, smuggle, infiltrate, or enforce. Stealth, imagination, and surviving the odd alarm is her expertise and along with her pet Nix she must emerge unscathed from the jams she lands up in. Nix is not just plain adorable but is also the heart and soul of the experience as it pickpockets, sabotages, and triggers detonations on unsuspecting guards.

Massive has done a great job with the RPG skill tree and abilities here as some of the unique abilities are not just unlocked but also implemented in novel ways.

In early parts of the game you will find abilities like “fast talk,” “keep talking,” and “I know someone” quite useful in earning both credits and connections.

The game also offers a reputation-based system and a decision-making system that determines your relationships with the various factions and also how welcome you are in their territories. While your decisions don’t change the way the story progresses, they do unlock new missions and opportunities for Kay.

Outlaws’ combat is its weakest offering as its stealth mechanics are too similar to Assassins Creed and the gun-based combat is forgettable. While the unique interactions that Nix offers spice things up a bit, Kay doesn’t have the same charisma and stroke of luck that Han Solo carries despite the leather jacket and the retro hairdo.

The fun and light combat style that seems inspired from the early Star Wars movies doesn’t translate too well either as the animations struggle to convey the nonchalance.

Outlaws shines remarkably with its characters and NPCs though, and I had a great moment in-game when I wanted to meet Gorak the leader of the Pyke syndicate – an NPC sold me a VIP ticket to Gorak’s area of the cantina for 50 credits only for me to find out from the bartender that the ticket was fake.

When I went back to where the NPC had sold me the ticket, he had vanished. This is top-notch writing and there are a lot more moments like this that elevate the overall game.

Outlaws, isn’t perfect, but for an open world Star Wars, it gets a lot of things right. If you are a fan of the galaxy far, far away or of open worlds this is a must try. Please do remember it needs a lot of time both to understand and enjoy.

Sneak Peek:

Title: Star Wars Outlaws

Developer: Massive Entertainment for Ubisoft

Game Type: Single PlayerAcion RPG with stealth elements

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Rs 5,599 on PS and Xbox Store, free to play on Ubisoft+

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 7.5

Game Handling & Quality: 8

Value for Time: 9

Value for Money: 8

Overall: 8.12

* What Stands Out:

– The open world non-Jedi experience is a wonderful change of pace. The game excels in seamlessly integrating various underworld factions and their distinct territories, making the galaxy feel alive and immersive.

– The soundtrack is simply top-notch, perfectly complementing the stunning visuals of the open-world cities. If you’re in the mood to explore the game’s planets, there’s nothing quite like taking long speeder rides on rainy days.

* Fails to impress:

– The combat feels extremely unbalanced and, at times, lacks originality. The stealth mechanics are veryAssassin’s Creed like, and the gunplay is uninspiring. You end up relying on Nix far too often, which detracts from the overall experience.

– The knockout animations, along with other combat and navigation animations, are a bit glitchy. While glitches are often expected in large-scale open worlds, all of it could benefit from some necessary refinement.