Inauguration of new Telangana Secretariat postponed

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, after consulting the Election Commission of India and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:00 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the Telangana State Secretariat building scheduled on February 17, has been postponed in the wake of the model code of conduct which came into force ahead of the MLC elections in the State.

A fresh date will be announced soon.